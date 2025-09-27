Governor Kundi hails security forces for eliminating 17 terrorists in Lakki Marwat

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday lauded the security forces for successfully eliminating 17 terrorists during a counter-terrorism operation in Lakki Marwat district.

Expressing satisfaction over the outcome of the operation, the governor said the action was a clear manifestation of the nation’s resolve, unity, and the bravery of its security personnel in the fight against terrorism.

He said the terrorists were backed by India and described their elimination as a significant step towards dismantling the Indian proxy network Fitna al Khwarij.

Governor Kundi reiterated that the operations against terrorism would continue until the complete eradication of all terrorist networks from Pakistani soil.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in their efforts to eliminate foreign-sponsored terrorism and restore lasting peace in the province.

The governor praised the sacrifices of the security forces, calling them a source of pride and a guiding light for the nation.

He emphasized that maintaining peace and crushing the terrorists’ network was the top priority of the government and the state, and that the entire nation remained united in this mission.