International spotlight on PM Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address wins praise in all diplomatic, political forums

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) In a powerful display of statesmanship and diplomacy, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s address at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has garnered widespread acclaim both at home and abroad.

The speech, broadcast live on major international networks including CNN, BBC, Al Jazeera, and Pakistan’s national broadcaster ptv, is being hailed as a landmark diplomatic moment for Pakistan on the world diplomatic stage.

The address, delivered on Friday night, was not only extensively covered but also labeled as “breaking news” by scores of global outlets, signaling a renewed international interest in Pakistan’s role in regional peace, climate action, and global diplomacy.

Political analysts and media experts have described the Prime Minister’s speech as “bold, inclusive, and visionary,” lauding his ability to articulate Pakistan’s position on major global issues with clarity and poise.

Dr. Shahjehan Syed, former Chairman of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Peshawar, remarked that “the Prime Minister’s speech was a masterstroke of diplomatic communication, offering workable solutions to regional and global challenges.”

He emphasized that the widespread media coverage was a reflection of the speech’s importance and impact.

Echoing similar sentiments, Dr. Wasim Akbar Sheikh, former Chairman of the Journalism Department at Gomal University, said that PM Shehbaz Sharif raised critical humanitarian and geopolitical issues particularly the Kashmir and Palestine conflicts in an “effective and sincere manner.”

One of the most resonant aspects of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s address was his strong condemnation of ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people, asserting their right to self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions.

Describing the speech as “historic and courageous,” Dr. Khurshid Khan from the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar said, “The Prime Minister did not shy away from calling out Indian aggression and Hindutva-driven policies, particularly in light of the recent escalation in May and the tragic Pahalgam incident.”

The Prime Minister also reiterated Pakistan’s desire for peace and called for constructive dialogue with India on all outstanding issues. However, he stressed that Pakistan’s preference for peace must not be misinterpreted as weakness.

Similarly, the Prime Minister’s unequivocal support for the Palestinian cause earned him praise from political observers. “The commitment to an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital sends a strong diplomatic message to the international community,” said Dr.

Khurshid.

The Prime Minister’s address did not overlook the growing security threats posed by foreign-sponsored terrorist groups operating across Pakistan’s western border, particularly from within Afghanistan.

He commended the speech’s clarity in highlighting these threats, stressing the need for international cooperation to tackle terrorism.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also recalled Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in the war on terror, citing over 90,000 lives lost and $150 billion in economic damage. His remarks served as a reminder of Pakistan’s frontline role in maintaining global security and combating extremism.

In addition to political and security matters, the Prime Minister devoted significant attention to climate change which is a critical issue for Pakistan, which ranks among the countries most vulnerable to climate-induced disasters.

Former Conservator of Forests Niaz Khan lauded the Prime Minister for calling upon the international community to take urgent and collective action.

“Declaring a climate emergency was a bold and timely move,” Niaz Khan said. He urged wealthier nations to provide financial and technical support to help Pakistan build resilience against future environmental catastrophes, such as the catastrophic floods that affected millions in Pakistan.

Throughout his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif positioned Pakistan as a responsible global actor committed to peace, diplomacy, and multilateralism. He emphasized the need for equitable partnerships, fair economic cooperation, and a renewed commitment to the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

“Pakistan stands for peace not only in South Asia but across the globe,” the Prime Minister stated, calling on world leaders to resolve conflicts through diplomacy and dialogue rather than force and coercion.

Observers agreed that the Prime Minister’s address has served to reposition Pakistan on the global stage as a peace-seeking, resilient, and forward-looking nation.

The speech’s balanced tone combining firm principles with calls for collaboration has been praised for reflecting the collective aspirations of the Pakistani people while reinforcing the country's stance on vital global issues.

As Professor Dr. Shahjehan put it, “This was not just a speech rather it was a moment of national affirmation and international re-engagement. It signaled Pakistan’s intent to lead with responsibility, dignity, and vision.”

With growing global attention and praise for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address, analysts believe Pakistan has taken a significant diplomatic step toward redefining its role in an increasingly multipolar world.