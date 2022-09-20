UrduPoint.com

Governor Presented Rs 5 Mln Donation By GCU Faisalabad For Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Governor presented Rs 5 mln donation by GCU Faisalabad for flood victims

Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad Dr. Shahid Kamal presented a cheque of five million rupees donation towards the rehabilitation of flood victims in the province during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Tuesday

The money has been raised by faculty and students of the GCU Faisalabad and Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad.

The money has been raised by faculty and students of the GCU Faisalabad and Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the universities have been mobilized to help the flood victims.

He said that the spirit with which the public and private sector universities are working for the flood victims is commendable.

He said even a small contribution for the flood victims is valuable.

He said Allah Almighty is pleased with those who serve His creature, adding, "It is our national duty to stand by the flood victims in this difficult time."Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said community service should be part of education at educational institutions, adding, moral training and character building of students are one of the main responsibilities of teachers.

The newly appointed Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Dr. Qaiser Abbas also called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman.

