Governor Punjab Briefed On Reforms In BoR

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar called on Governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema and briefed the Governor on the institutional reforms in the Board of Revenue (BoR) during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Friday

Senior member BoR Babur Hayat Tarar Informed the Governor Punjab about the digitization of revenue services and revenue court management system.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema said historic reforms have been brought in the Board of Revenue by the PTI government during the last two years, adding that due to reforms the general public has been facilitated in the process of registration and transfer of lands.

He said it is commendable that the process of transfer of land has been made transparent and easy by the Department of Revenue with the establishment of One Window Registration and e-Service Center at the district level.

Cheema also lauded the Revenue Public Services for providing prompt assistance to the people at their doorsteps in a transparent manner and for resolving their issues.

Babar Hayat Tarar while talking on the occasion said that under the Revenue Court Management System, matters of overseas Pakistanis relating to the Revenue department are being decided in a timely and transparent manner.

