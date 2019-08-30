Governor Punjab for modernizing university syllabi

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said that universities must update their syllabi and bring them at par with the modern trends in education and research.

He, while addressing vice chancellors of provincial universities during "All Punjab Vice Chancellors Convention" at the Governor's House here, stressed the need to do away with ad-hocism in universities and monitoring performance of the VCs, adding that it was necessary to amend rules of business of the universities in order to make charters of old and new universities compatible.

Provincial Ministers Yasir Hamyun, Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak and Malik Noman Langrial besides Secretary Higher Education Punajb Dr. Raheel Siddiqui, Chairman PHEC DR Fazal Khalid, Vice Chancellor Punjab University (PU) Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, VC University of Gujrat Prof Shabbar Attiq, VC LCWU Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, VCs from public and private sector universities and vice chancellors of Federal chartered universities in Punjab attended the conference.

The vice chancellors briefed the Governor Punjab and the ministers on performance and different issues faced by the universities.

The Governor Punjab directed the VCs to launch "Clean, Green Pakistan campaign" in all universities, issue Calendar of university senate and syndicate meetings and completing senate, syndicate and BoGs of all universities without delay.

He said online File Tracking System was being introduced to monitor all files of the universities. He directed to constitute "Relief Committees" for speedy redressal of the complaints of the students.

The Governor Punjab said universities should pay special attention to prevent environmental pollution and on research, adding, special attention shall be given to research and government would fully assist and support the universities in this matter.

"No political interference in the matters of the universities will be tolerated while universities will be purged of political elements," Governor told the vice-chancellors, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to end all kind of political interference in the universities.

He said, "All efforts will be made to enhance standards of our universities and bring them at par with foreign universities." He urged the need for close liason between the government and the university administration for raising academic standards.

Sarwar stressed the need to shift energy dependence to solar energy at university campuses at the earliest.

He also said that clean drinking water plants would be installed at all universities so that clean drinking water was available to the students and staff.

Govenror Punjab Ch Sarwar said the country was faced with the energy challenges, adding, all universities would be transferred to the solar energy.