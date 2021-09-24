UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Briefed About Global Ismaili Civic Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Governor Sindh briefed about Global Ismaili Civic Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was briefed on Friday about the Global Ismaili Civic Day by President Ismaili Council for Pakistan, Hafiz Sherali to be commemorated throughout the weekend of September.

Hafiz Sherali, called on the Governor Sindh here at Governor's House here.

Hafiz SherAli highlighted the community's voluntary work and contributions of the Aga Khan Development Network in various areas of socio-economic and cultural development in Pakistan.

He further said that during the weekend, Country teams would draw awareness to global efforts towards caring for the natural environment, and conducting relief efforts to alleviate the situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acknowledging the volunteer services and support of the Ismaili community in different fields, the Governor Sindh said that education, health, environment and infrastructure development were the prime focus of the government for provision of facilities to the masses.

