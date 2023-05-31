Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurates painting, calligraphy exhibition at Sadequain Award ceremony

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday acknowledged the renowned artist and calligrapher Sadequain credentials remarking him an excellent painter, calligrapher and poet at the same time

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ):Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday acknowledged the renowned artist and calligrapher Sadequain credentials remarking him an excellent painter, calligrapher and poet at the same time.

He said this while speaking as the chief guest at the Sadequain Award ceremony held at Frere Hall, here.

On this occasion, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman, diplomats of different countries, heads of various departments of KMC, President Arts Council Ahmed Shah, Chief of Staff of Habib Bank Chairman Maya Ismail, Dr Umaira Hussain Khan, and a large number of citizens were present.

Earlier, Governor of Sindh inaugurated a painting and calligraphy exhibition at Frere Hall on the occasion of Sadequain Awards 2023 and distributed prizes to the winning painters and calligraphers in the awards competition.

Governor Sindh said that both the government and private organizations needed to think to increase the splendor of the city. He said that we get a lesson from the life of Sadequain that if a person was determined to do something in his life then no obstacle could prevent it from achieving its destination.

"The KMC deserved to be congratulated for maintaining the tradition of awards attributed to great artists like Sadequain, Karachi is not only the largest city of Pakistan but also an important center of art and culture, fine art is a genre in which many artists become a national identity," he added.

Sadequain is also among the great artists whose art has been appreciated worldwide, he said, that with the establishment of Sadeqain Art Gallery, KMC took a commendable step and launched the Sadeqain Awards here.

32 years have passed since the first Sadequain Awards in 1991, which proved that this ceremony of Awards has become a binding tradition of the city of Karachi and many talented artists have emerged through it.

Congratulation to winners of Sadequain Awards and I expect these artists to continue working with the same passion and hard work.

The governor said that KMC was playing its role in a good way for the promotion of art and culture along with the provision of municipal services in the city. Being the central municipal body of the city, it considers its primary responsibility to improve and develop infrastructure as well as promote literary, cultural, academic and artistic activities in the city.

Earlier, while delivering the welcome speech, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman said that KMC being the central municipal body of Karachi city, has made the improvement and development of infrastructure as well as the promotion of literary, cultural, academic and artistic activities in the city its main priority.

He said that these awards started in the name of the great artist and calligrapher Sadequain are also a link in the same series, the aim of which is to promote our traditional sciences and arts so that these artists work better and better and the art created by them get international recognition.

He thanked Habib Bank for its cooperation in organizing the Sadequain Award, which has brought a good name to the country and the nation.

He said that the mural made for the roof of Frere Hall Karachi is the last mural of Sadequain's life. installed and preserved for future generations. KMC will continue its efforts to make the Sadequain Awards ceremony better so that the citizens of Karachi get to see the best examples of painting and calligraphy and this art develops further.

Dr. Umaira Hussain also addressed the ceremony and paid tribute to the great artist by highlighting the art of Sadequain. On this occasion, Dr. Umaira Hussain Khan's book was also launched.