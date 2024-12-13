Governor urges political leaders, bureaucracy to play role for progress of Balochistan

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Friday urged political leadership and bureaucracy to play their vital role to pull Balochistan out of the mire of poverty and backwardness as people expected on them in this regard

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Friday urged political leadership and bureaucracy to play their vital role to pull Balochistan out of the mire of poverty and backwardness as people expected on them in this regard.

He shared these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the officers under training at the Balochistan Civil Services Academy.

The Governor said that government officers are the face of the state saying that it is a matter of pride that they have received modern training in the academy of their province, so it is important that they use their knowledge and experience for public welfare.

He said that they keep the doors of government offices open to the general public and make decisions on merit and use they powers properly so that the training provided can prove fruitful.

The Governor also appreciated the performance of Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Jamali and his entire team and congratulated them on the successful completion of the training program.

He said that the responsibilities of the provincial governments have increased significantly after the 18th Amendment.

In this regard, there was a dire need to invest in training and capacity building of government officers and employees, he said.

He said that today is a moment of joy that the government of Balochistan has recognized this need and filled this gap by establishing a provincial institution. He said that the efforts of the Civil Services Academy as well as the political leadership and senior bureaucracy are also commendable for investing in the training of serving officers in the province.

Jaffar Mandokhail said that Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan in terms of area and is rich in natural resources and minerals.

He said that in addition, there is a strategic coastline, long borders with Iran and Afghanistan by investing in time, we could achieve rapid economic growth through developing our human resources, teaching modern skills to the youth and empowering women which would raise the standard of living of the people.

He said that all elected representatives of the people should formulate a comprehensive strategy to deal with the challenges faced, formulate people-friendly policies, set new priorities in line with modern requirements and especially meet the expectations of their people.

It is the duty of civil servants to maintain high ethical and professional standards in the service of the people and set clear goals and priorities in their professional careers, he said. The closing ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq, Director General of Civil Services Academy Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Jamali, former Chairman CMIT Dostain Jamaldeni, Provincial Secretaries Saira Atta, Abdullah Khan Noorzai and Abdul Rauf Baloch, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai and faculty members of Balochistan Civil Services Academy.

At the end of the closing ceremony, the Governor of Balochistan distributed certificates and commemorative shields among all the officers-in-training and the administrators of the Civil Services Academy.