- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Governor urges political leaders, bureaucracy to play role for progress of Balochistan
Governor Urges Political Leaders, Bureaucracy To Play Role For Progress Of Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 07:51 PM
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Friday urged political leadership and bureaucracy to play their vital role to pull Balochistan out of the mire of poverty and backwardness as people expected on them in this regard
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Friday urged political leadership and bureaucracy to play their vital role to pull Balochistan out of the mire of poverty and backwardness as people expected on them in this regard.
He shared these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the officers under training at the Balochistan Civil Services Academy.
The Governor said that government officers are the face of the state saying that it is a matter of pride that they have received modern training in the academy of their province, so it is important that they use their knowledge and experience for public welfare.
He said that they keep the doors of government offices open to the general public and make decisions on merit and use they powers properly so that the training provided can prove fruitful.
The Governor also appreciated the performance of Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Jamali and his entire team and congratulated them on the successful completion of the training program.
He said that the responsibilities of the provincial governments have increased significantly after the 18th Amendment.
In this regard, there was a dire need to invest in training and capacity building of government officers and employees, he said.
He said that today is a moment of joy that the government of Balochistan has recognized this need and filled this gap by establishing a provincial institution. He said that the efforts of the Civil Services Academy as well as the political leadership and senior bureaucracy are also commendable for investing in the training of serving officers in the province.
Jaffar Mandokhail said that Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan in terms of area and is rich in natural resources and minerals.
He said that in addition, there is a strategic coastline, long borders with Iran and Afghanistan by investing in time, we could achieve rapid economic growth through developing our human resources, teaching modern skills to the youth and empowering women which would raise the standard of living of the people.
He said that all elected representatives of the people should formulate a comprehensive strategy to deal with the challenges faced, formulate people-friendly policies, set new priorities in line with modern requirements and especially meet the expectations of their people.
It is the duty of civil servants to maintain high ethical and professional standards in the service of the people and set clear goals and priorities in their professional careers, he said. The closing ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq, Director General of Civil Services Academy Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Jamali, former Chairman CMIT Dostain Jamaldeni, Provincial Secretaries Saira Atta, Abdullah Khan Noorzai and Abdul Rauf Baloch, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai and faculty members of Balochistan Civil Services Academy.
At the end of the closing ceremony, the Governor of Balochistan distributed certificates and commemorative shields among all the officers-in-training and the administrators of the Civil Services Academy.
Recent Stories
Int'l Book Fair, Soul Festival highlight positive image of Karachi: Mayor Karach ..
Gobi Partners unveils $50 million tech fund, inks deal with Bank of Punjab
Quran Khattat Rashid Seyal laid to rest
Chairman PTA meets with DEMO Pakistan - winner of Funding from Women in Digital ..
Intl seminar on Urdu Literature held at Sargodha University
Governor urges political leaders, bureaucracy to play role for progress of Baloc ..
Unveiling ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games' Trophy held
Six arrested; drugs, weapons seized
Punjab's chief minister secures fresh economic partnerships on Shanghai visit
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasizes role of PHC in advancin ..
Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture At ..
30-member delegation from Nowshera college witnesses Senate proceedings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Int'l Book Fair, Soul Festival highlight positive image of Karachi: Mayor Karachi58 seconds ago
-
Quran Khattat Rashid Seyal laid to rest1 minute ago
-
Chairman PTA meets with DEMO Pakistan - winner of Funding from Women in Digital Economy Fund (WiDEF)1 minute ago
-
Intl seminar on Urdu Literature held at Sargodha University1 minute ago
-
Governor urges political leaders, bureaucracy to play role for progress of Balochistan1 minute ago
-
Six arrested; drugs, weapons seized12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasizes role of PHC in advancing health sector12 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar for � ..12 minutes ago
-
30-member delegation from Nowshera college witnesses Senate proceedings12 minutes ago
-
1st National Youth Employment Policy to be approved soon; Mashhood18 minutes ago
-
Additional IGP visits under-construction model police stations18 minutes ago
-
Economic stability crucial for improving living standards: Abdul Jabbar Khan18 minutes ago