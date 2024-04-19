Govt Absorbs Rs 45 Bln Burden, Spares Public From Sales Tax, Petroleum Levy: Tarar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar told the National Assembly on Friday that the government paid Rs 45 billion for sales tax and petroleum levy without burdening the public.
In response to the Calling Attention Notices from lawmakers, the minister explained that the government raises petroleum product prices based on international market trends. Azam Nazeer emphasized that reducing the burden on the public is a Primary focus for the government.
The minister highlighted Pakistan's insufficient domestic production of petroleum products, resulting in heavy reliance on imports.
He mentioned that the government reviews petroleum product prices every fifteen days, considering international market prices.
The minister noted a recent rise of about $4.50 per barrel in petroleum product prices. Despite these challenges, the government is dedicated to maintaining affordable prices to ease the burden on the public.
Azam Nazeer emphasized that the recent increase, reflecting a global market rise of $3.82 to $4.30 per barrel, was implemented with the public's welfare in consideration.
APP/sra-zah
