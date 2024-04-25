Govt Committed To Developing Gems, Jewellery Sector: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said that the government was committed to bolster the gems and jewellery sector, which was crucial for the country's economic growth
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said that the government was committed to bolster the gems and jewellery sector, which was crucial for the country's economic growth.
He expressed these views while addressing a closing ceremony of a four-day international training course on Value Addition of Gemstone Products for Compliance with International Standards, said a news release.
The event was jointly organized by National Productivity Organization (NPO) and Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Tokyo, Japan.
The minister said all possible steps are being taken to enable Gems and Jewellery sector growth by enhancing value addition in the sector to boost productivity and exports.
Rana Tanveer said that the government is committed to support this sector and believed that initiatives and platforms which connect such international practices can drive further development of the sector.
He expressed that Gems and Jewellery is indispensable for the country’s economic growth.
The future potential collaborations among APO member countries to strengthen this sector particularly by establishing Gems testing, grading, certification and standardization facilities through international collaborations in Pakistan, with the active support/partnership of Gems and Jewelry Institute of Technology, Bangkok (GIT) & APO and resultantly achieving our export target of US $ 2 billion, he added.
The government is closely monitoring key areas, devising policies and planning interventions to ensure the boost in Gems and ewllery sector, he added.
The minister said that he looks forward to enhancing productivity of the sector based on mutual learning and showing the rest of the world that how APO member countries can work together for innovation and development of Gems & Jewellery sector.
He lauded the efforts of the organizers for hosting a successful event which got attention of APO member countries.
Chief Executive Officer NPO, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry also addressed the event, which was attended by delegates from APO member countries, local entrepreneurs, experts from Gems & Jewellery sector.
The delegates from APO members States who attended the training included Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Fiji, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, The Republic of Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.
Recent Stories
Three new bills introduced in Senate
Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents
Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead
1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts next month
Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters
Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with water scarcity: UAF VC
Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive cultivation to address econom ..
One woman died after speedy bus overturned
155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa
Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa
Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad
3 'tandoors' fined Rs 15,000
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three new bills introduced in Senate4 minutes ago
-
Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents6 minutes ago
-
Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters6 minutes ago
-
Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with water scarcity: UAF VC6 minutes ago
-
Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive cultivation to address economic woes5 minutes ago
-
One woman died after speedy bus overturned12 minutes ago
-
Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa12 minutes ago
-
3 'tandoors' fined Rs 15,00010 minutes ago
-
Special education dept submits project for opening Autism School in Lahore10 minutes ago
-
ATC grants interim bail to Azam Swati in 6 cases of May-9 riots4 minutes ago
-
QMC to plant Miyawaki forest in Quetta city: Administrator4 minutes ago
-
PM visits martyred Customs official's residence in Abbottabad34 minutes ago