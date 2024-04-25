Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said that the government was committed to bolster the gems and jewellery sector, which was crucial for the country's economic growth.

He expressed these views while addressing a closing ceremony of a four-day international training course on Value Addition of Gemstone Products for Compliance with International Standards, said a news release.

The event was jointly organized by National Productivity Organization (NPO) and Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Tokyo, Japan.

The minister said all possible steps are being taken to enable Gems and Jewellery sector growth by enhancing value addition in the sector to boost productivity and exports.

Rana Tanveer said that the government is committed to support this sector and believed that initiatives and platforms which connect such international practices can drive further development of the sector.

He expressed that Gems and Jewellery is indispensable for the country’s economic growth.

The future potential collaborations among APO member countries to strengthen this sector particularly by establishing Gems testing, grading, certification and standardization facilities through international collaborations in Pakistan, with the active support/partnership of Gems and Jewelry Institute of Technology, Bangkok (GIT) & APO and resultantly achieving our export target of US $ 2 billion, he added.

The government is closely monitoring key areas, devising policies and planning interventions to ensure the boost in Gems and ewllery sector, he added.

The minister said that he looks forward to enhancing productivity of the sector based on mutual learning and showing the rest of the world that how APO member countries can work together for innovation and development of Gems & Jewellery sector.

He lauded the efforts of the organizers for hosting a successful event which got attention of APO member countries.

Chief Executive Officer NPO, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry also addressed the event, which was attended by delegates from APO member countries, local entrepreneurs, experts from Gems & Jewellery sector.

The delegates from APO members States who attended the training included Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Fiji, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, The Republic of Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.