Open Menu

Govt Committed To Developing Gems, Jewellery Sector: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister

Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said that the government was committed to bolster the gems and jewellery sector, which was crucial for the country's economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said that the government was committed to bolster the gems and jewellery sector, which was crucial for the country's economic growth.

He expressed these views while addressing a closing ceremony of a four-day international training course on Value Addition of Gemstone Products for Compliance with International Standards, said a news release.

The event was jointly organized by National Productivity Organization (NPO) and Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Tokyo, Japan.

The minister said all possible steps are being taken to enable Gems and Jewellery sector growth by enhancing value addition in the sector to boost productivity and exports.

Rana Tanveer said that the government is committed to support this sector and believed that initiatives and platforms which connect such international practices can drive further development of the sector.

He expressed that Gems and Jewellery is indispensable for the country’s economic growth.

The future potential collaborations among APO member countries to strengthen this sector particularly by establishing Gems testing, grading, certification and standardization facilities through international collaborations in Pakistan, with the active support/partnership of Gems and Jewelry Institute of Technology, Bangkok (GIT) & APO and resultantly achieving our export target of US $ 2 billion, he added.

The government is closely monitoring key areas, devising policies and planning interventions to ensure the boost in Gems and ewllery sector, he added.

The minister said that he looks forward to enhancing productivity of the sector based on mutual learning and showing the rest of the world that how APO member countries can work together for innovation and development of Gems & Jewellery sector.

He lauded the efforts of the organizers for hosting a successful event which got attention of APO member countries.

Chief Executive Officer NPO, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry also addressed the event, which was attended by delegates from APO member countries, local entrepreneurs, experts from Gems & Jewellery sector.

The delegates from APO members States who attended the training included Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Fiji, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, The Republic of Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Thailand Technology Bangladesh Exports Iran Sri Lanka Turkey China Jewelry Hong Kong Tokyo Singapore Bangkok Indonesia Japan Fiji Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Mongolia Nepal Vietnam Alamgir Event All From Government Industry Asia Billion NPO

Recent Stories

Three new bills introduced in Senate

Three new bills introduced in Senate

4 minutes ago
 Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents

Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents

6 minutes ago
 Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead

Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead

6 minutes ago
 1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts ..

1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts next month

6 minutes ago
 Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s ..

Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters

6 minutes ago
 Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with w ..

Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with water scarcity: UAF VC

6 minutes ago
Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive ..

Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive cultivation to address econom ..

5 minutes ago
 One woman died after speedy bus overturned

One woman died after speedy bus overturned

12 minutes ago
 155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Af ..

155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa

12 minutes ago
 Parliament committed to resolve public issues on p ..

Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa

12 minutes ago
 Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated ..

Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad

12 minutes ago
 3 'tandoors' fined Rs 15,000

3 'tandoors' fined Rs 15,000

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan