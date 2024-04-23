Govt Committed To Implement Minimum Wages: NA Told
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The National Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution urging the government to ensure the payment of minimum wages in both government-run departments and private enterprises.
The resolution was introduced by MNA Syed Rafiullah.
In response, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb said that federal government is committed to implementing minimum wages in the capital and its affiliated departments.
He said that Deputy Commissioners and Commissioners in the federal capital are overseeing the implementation of minimum wages. He further said that following the passage of the minimum wage legislation by parliament, a notification was issued for its implementation.
