Govt committed to improve Hajj facilities: Peer Noor Ul Haq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Peer Noor Ul Haq Qadari said the government was committed to improve Hajj facilities and this could be well judged from the fact that it had extended best possible facilities to Hajj pilgrims during Hajj operation 2019.

He was addressing a consultative workshop for Hajj policy 2020 organized by the ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony Directorate of Hajj in a local hotel on Tuesday.

Peer Noor Ul Haq Qadari said Hajj was the name of journey with sacrifices, love with humanity and struggle, so it must not be compared with foreign recreational tours.

He added that Hajj operators presented their proposals and recommendation to make Hajj more facilitating in 2020 hajj operation, adding the government would present these proposals to Saudi government during the next meeting expected in December.

He advised the participants to avoid unnecessary things such as photography, usage of internet and mobile phone selfies at holly Mosques in Makkah and Madina as well as other holly places on that sacred land, and concentrate only on performing the Hajj rituals to get blessing of Allah almighty.

The minister further said during Hajj operation 2019, first time direct Hajj flight was started from Quetta and Haji camp was setup in Gilgit, adding the government was also working to resolve the issue pertaining to food and accommodations of Hujjaj.

To a query, he advised Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman to show pity on his workers and send them back to their homes.

He prayed for early recovery of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif.

The minister also gave souvenirs to the Hajj group leaders and trainers and others who performed well during the last Hajj operation.

Addl Secretary ministry of religious affairs & interfaith harmony Dawood Muhammad Barrd, Director Hajj Rehan Abbas Khokar, Assistant Director Zaqa ullah, Assistant Director Arif Zahoor and others were also present at the occasion.