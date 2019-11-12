UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Improve Hajj Facilities: Peer Noor Ul Haq

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:46 PM

Govt committed to improve Hajj facilities: Peer Noor Ul Haq

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Peer Noor Ul Haq Qadari said the government was committed to improve Hajj facilities and this could be well judged from the fact that it had extended best possible facilities to Hajj pilgrims during Hajj operation 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Peer Noor Ul Haq Qadari said the government was committed to improve Hajj facilities and this could be well judged from the fact that it had extended best possible facilities to Hajj pilgrims during Hajj operation 2019.

He was addressing a consultative workshop for Hajj policy 2020 organized by the ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony Directorate of Hajj in a local hotel on Tuesday.

Peer Noor Ul Haq Qadari said Hajj was the name of journey with sacrifices, love with humanity and struggle, so it must not be compared with foreign recreational tours.

He added that Hajj operators presented their proposals and recommendation to make Hajj more facilitating in 2020 hajj operation, adding the government would present these proposals to Saudi government during the next meeting expected in December.

He advised the participants to avoid unnecessary things such as photography, usage of internet and mobile phone selfies at holly Mosques in Makkah and Madina as well as other holly places on that sacred land, and concentrate only on performing the Hajj rituals to get blessing of Allah almighty.

The minister further said during Hajj operation 2019, first time direct Hajj flight was started from Quetta and Haji camp was setup in Gilgit, adding the government was also working to resolve the issue pertaining to food and accommodations of Hujjaj.

To a query, he advised Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman to show pity on his workers and send them back to their homes.

He prayed for early recovery of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif.

The minister also gave souvenirs to the Hajj group leaders and trainers and others who performed well during the last Hajj operation.

Addl Secretary ministry of religious affairs & interfaith harmony Dawood Muhammad Barrd, Director Hajj Rehan Abbas Khokar, Assistant Director Zaqa ullah, Assistant Director Arif Zahoor and others were also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Internet Quetta Hajj Mobile Hotel Saudi Tours Gilgit Baltistan Makkah December 2019 2020 From Government Best Love

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

53 seconds ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

54 seconds ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

55 seconds ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

57 seconds ago

Rabbit virus can kill cancer cells: Study

10 minutes ago

3 soldiers martyred in IED blast in NWD

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.