Govt committed to resolve pubic issues on priority: Omer Ayub

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omer Ayub Khan on Monday said they were utilizing all resources to permanent resolve all the issues of people in the constituency

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omer Ayub Khan on Monday said they were utilizing all resources to permanent resolve all the issues of people in the constituency.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering here at village Padni UC Braila after inauguration of electricity and Sui Gas provision projects with the cost of Rs. 81.95 million rupees.

The minister further said from the far flung hilly areas of Tehsil Khanpur to Union Council (UC) Kalinger they had fulfilled all their promises, adding they they provided sui gas, electricity, schools, roads and clean drinking water to the masses who were deprived off from these basic facilities for last 60 years.

Talking about the permanent resolve of the low voltage and unscheduled electricity load shedding, Omer Ayub Khan said they got the approval of five new grid station for district Haripur whereas two grid stations including Hattar and Khanpur had been completed while rest would be completed with in due time.

He said they had served the masses of the constituency irrespective of their cast, creed and party affiliation.

Earlier, Member Provincial Assembly, Arshad Ayub Khan while addressing the public gathering said the federal minister had approved more than Rs. 80 millionfor gas and electricity provision projects in the area.

He said they had also initiated a project for sui gas provision and another for electricity with the cost of Rs. 7.2 million and Rs. 1.75 million respectively in village Padni UC Braila.