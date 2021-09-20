UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Resolve Pubic Issues On Priority: Omer Ayub

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:59 PM

Govt committed to resolve pubic issues on priority: Omer Ayub

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omer Ayub Khan on Monday said they were utilizing all resources to permanent resolve all the issues of people in the constituency

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omer Ayub Khan on Monday said they were utilizing all resources to permanent resolve all the issues of people in the constituency.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering here at village Padni UC Braila after inauguration of electricity and Sui Gas provision projects with the cost of Rs. 81.95 million rupees.

The minister further said from the far flung hilly areas of Tehsil Khanpur to Union Council (UC) Kalinger they had fulfilled all their promises, adding they they provided sui gas, electricity, schools, roads and clean drinking water to the masses who were deprived off from these basic facilities for last 60 years.

Talking about the permanent resolve of the low voltage and unscheduled electricity load shedding, Omer Ayub Khan said they got the approval of five new grid station for district Haripur whereas two grid stations including Hattar and Khanpur had been completed while rest would be completed with in due time.

He said they had served the masses of the constituency irrespective of their cast, creed and party affiliation.

Earlier, Member Provincial Assembly, Arshad Ayub Khan while addressing the public gathering said the federal minister had approved more than Rs. 80 millionfor gas and electricity provision projects in the area.

He said they had also initiated a project for sui gas provision and another for electricity with the cost of Rs. 7.2 million and Rs. 1.75 million respectively in village Padni UC Braila.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Sui Gas Electricity Water Provincial Assembly Braila Haripur Khanpur Gas All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Nearly 2.18 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administere ..

Nearly 2.18 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China

43 seconds ago
 Australia reports downturn in COVID-19 cases after ..

Australia reports downturn in COVID-19 cases after record vaccination week

45 seconds ago
 French Observer Concerned Over Western Disinformat ..

French Observer Concerned Over Western Disinformation About Russia's Vote

46 seconds ago
 Athens Protests Turkish Boats Fishing in Greece's ..

Athens Protests Turkish Boats Fishing in Greece's Territorial Waters

47 seconds ago
 24 farmers booked over water theft

24 farmers booked over water theft

5 minutes ago
 Court grants two day remand in Rs440 million embez ..

Court grants two day remand in Rs440 million embezzlement case

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.