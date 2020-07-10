UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Restructure, Revamp Institutions: MNA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Govt committed to restructure, revamp institutions: MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Shandana Gulzar Khan Friday said the incumbent government was committed for restructuring and revamping the national institutions to streamline their system to yield desirous results.

The previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had appointed bogus degree holders and inexperienced persons in many organizations including Pakistan International Airline (PIA), she said talking to a private news channel.

She urged both the political parties to do positive and constructive politics instead of creating hurdles in a way of development and uplift.

The opposition should support us on legislation in various issues in the Parliament which was best forum to address the genuine issues of common man, the MNA added.

Replying to a question, she said the previous governments had left fragile economy by taking huge loans but the PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making hectic efforts to stable and strengthen the country's economy.

