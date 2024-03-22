Govt committed to steer country out of current challenges: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Friday said that government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is determined to steer the country out of the current crisis.

Addressing a press conference along with Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan and Romina Khurshid Alam, she said,

the country will be put on the road to progress, prosperity, and development under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She expressed confidence that the country would overcome all the challenges and crisis within the next three to four years.

Recalling about the past achievements of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, she highlighted the eradication of load shedding and terrorism, as well as the successful initiation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the remarkable economic growth witnessed during his last tenure.

She recounted that soon after assuming government in 2013, under the guidance of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, an agreement was made with the IMF. However, the government terminated the program within two years, leading the country towards economic self-reliance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, she said, made all out efforts to protect the country away from default during his 16-month tenure. The Minister said that collaborative efforts of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and allied parties had stabilized the country economically during the 16-month period.

She highlighted the stabilization of the Pakistani rupee and the robust performance of the stock exchange during Shehbaz Sharif's tenure. She assured that the government is well aware of the problems and hardships faced by the common people and said that government is working on various direction and taking initiatives to provide relief to poor men.

Shaza Fatima reiterated that underprivileged segments of society would be protected in every tough economic decision. She highlighted that pivotal role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), comprising representatives from all stakeholders and political parties, in driving the country's progress.

"This platform is imperative for the country’s development," she said.

She informed about the Prime Minister's vision to encourage the private sector to invest more in the country.

"Policies will be introduced to attract foreign investment and boost exports," she said.

The minister said that without providing education and employment opportunities to the youth, the country cannot progress. “The employment opportunities would be increased for the youth,” she added.

Responding to a question, she informed about the top-notch facilities provided by the government's E-rozgar centers to freelancers, including high-speed internet, UPS, training centers, individual cabins, meeting rooms, and separate office rooms for startups. These centers are poised to significantly enhance freelancers' capacity and income through robust public-private partnership models, thereby fostering economic growth.

The government has allocated Rs 2 billion for the Pakistan Startup Fund to bolster venture capital investment within the country. Fatima expressed optimism that this initiative would significantly contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth.

To a question, she said that the Prime Minister had instructed the Power Ministry to devise mechanisms to curb line losses and electricity theft in the country.