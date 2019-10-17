Govt conducting dialogue with JUI-F in national interest: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said that the government was holding talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in national interest, and not due to any pressure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said that the government was holding talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in national interest, and not due to any pressure.

Talking to the media after participating in an anti-dengue awareness walk, organised by Social Welfare & Baitul Maal Department at Governor's House, he said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would also agree on the dialogue process. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had focused its attention on the Kashmir issue and the revival of national economy.

The protests and sit-ins at this time could damage the Kashmir issue and national interest; therefore, the opposition should understand that the country could not afford any damage to the Kashmir cause.

The governor said that the nation was united and committed to providing all support to Kashmiris against Indian atrocities and brutalities in occupied Kashmir. Therefore, the opposition should avoid politics of protests and sit-ins, he added.

To a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that some people always criticised the government's policies without any logic to secure their political interests.

And when the government decided to hold talks, they questioned why the government was holding talks with the JUI-F, alleging that the government was taking solo flight.

To another query, the governor said that the government had not imposed any restrictions on Maulana Fazlur Rehman's speech on the media, but it was Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), an independent and autonomous institution of the country that imposed a ban on Maulana's speech, adding that PEMRA's action should not be associated with the government.

Earlier, addressing the participants in the awareness walk, he said that a healthy society was imperative for progress and development of any country. Therefore, we should strive to ensure cleanliness in our surroundings for elimination of diseases, he said adding that the government was taking effective measures to eliminate dengue and provide better healthcare facilities to people.