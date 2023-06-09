Govt earmarks Rs 157.500 mln for NHA 's road infrastructure projects under PSDP

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs 157.500 million for 122 road infrastructure development projects of the National Highway Authority in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

According to the budgetary document released on Friday, the government has specified Rs 103375.614 million for 68 ongoing schemes of the NHA, whereas Rs 10000 million have been allocated for viability gap funding for three Build-operate-transfer schemes and Rs 44124.386 million earmarked for 51 new schemes of the NHA.

According to the document, Rs 6000 million have been allocated for land acquisition,affected properties and compensation for Rajanpur-D G Khan section of Indus Highway (N-55) as four-lane highway and rehabilitation of 329 km D G Khan-D I Khan section of N-55. Similarly Rs 6000 million have been allocated for dualization and improvement of existing Yarik-Sagu-Zhob section including Zhob bypass.

Rs 5500 million have been allocated for dualization of 330 km Khuzdar-Kuchlak section whereas Rs 5000 million construction of Gilgit-Shandur road,and as many amount have been earmarked for construction of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway link via Narang Mandi to Narowal. Rs 5000 million have also been set aside for Zhob to Kuchlak road( CPEC Western route).

Among the new NHA schemes, Rs 6000 million have been proposed for dualization and rehabilitation of Karachi-Kararo and Wadh-Khuzdar sections. Similarly Rs 6000 million have been allocated for Kararo-Wadh and Kuchlak-Chaman section.

Rs 4000 million have been set aside for construction of Abdul Khel interchange to Dhakki to Kalurkot road.

Rs 3300 million have been allocated for VGF of construction of Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway, Rs 5700 for VGF of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project.