Govt Intends To Strengthen Internal, External Security; Says Kaira

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Govt intends to strengthen internal, external security; says Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir & Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Qamer Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said that the government intends to strengthen Internal and external security of a country and also working hard to make institutions strong.

Talking to a private news channel he said the government is comprised of all parties and regions, No coalition party will put Pakistan in any dilemma.

He said entire nation understand the situation of the government is going through. Although, it is very difficult for any government to face people of Pakistan for current situation but we have to make decisions for long term betterment also.

Kaira said that former PM wanted to rule like Hitler, he made different attempts to make Army chief designation controversial.

Former PM confronted with Judges, supreme court, parliament and other forces.

Moreover, Imran Khan lied to nation by hiding reasons behind America's displeasure, he lied regarding International conspiracy.

Imran Khan has exploited country's social, political, economical, societal and financial situation. If we would have tolerated him, Khan would have destroyed country, he kept challenging the institutions openly, he said.

He further maintained that we are trying our maximum to lessen the burden of taxes on poor people.

Adviser to PM told that government wants to handover TTP negotiations and responsibility to the Parliament.

