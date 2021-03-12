UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Notifies Transfers, Postings Of 9 PA&AS Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Govt. notifies transfers, postings of 9 PA&AS officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Government on Friday notified transfers and postings of as many as nine officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PA&AS), on their regular promotion to the next grade (BS-20), in different divisions.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Sajid Mehmood Raja serving as Chief Finance & Accounts Officer (Own Pay & Scale) in Interior Division has been promoted from grade-19 to grade-20, and he would continue working in the same position.

Asad Ullah Khan, Director District Audit KP, Kohat has been transferred and posted as Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, Maritime Affairs Division, Islamabad.

Muhammad Saeed Tiwana, Chief Finance Accounts Officer Information Technology & Telecommunication Division, Islamabad has been transferred and posted as Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, Science & Technology Division, Islamabad.

Similarly, Waseem Arshad Chief Finance & Accounts Officer Communications Division, Islamabad, has been promoted to grade 20 and he would continue working at the same post.

Likewise, another officer Muhammad Asif, Director/Principal MATI, Rawalpindi has been transferred and posted as Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, Railways Division, Islamabad.

Another officer Iffat Farooq (Mrs), Directing staff (SMC), NIM, Lahore has been transferred and posted as Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Division, Islamabad.

The notification also mentions that officer, Aijaz Ali, Director, Audit, (Railways), Lahore has been transferred and posted as Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, Industries & Production Division, Islamabad.

Azhar Khalique General Manager (Audit), SUPARCO, Karachi has been transferred and posted as Chief Finance, & Accounts Officer, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division, Islamabad.

Shuja Ali Director, PAAN,-Quetta, has been transferred and posted as Chief Finance and Accounts Officer, Economic Affairs Division, Islamabad, Notification said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Kohat Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Same Post From Government

Recent Stories

Experience Top Apps, and Get Cash Backs – The tr ..

18 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan visits Orange Line ..

38 minutes ago

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

42 minutes ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

45 minutes ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

1 hour ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.