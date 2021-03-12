Govt. notifies transfers, postings of 9 PA&AS officers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Government on Friday notified transfers and postings of as many as nine officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PA&AS), on their regular promotion to the next grade (BS-20), in different divisions.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Sajid Mehmood Raja serving as Chief Finance & Accounts Officer (Own Pay & Scale) in Interior Division has been promoted from grade-19 to grade-20, and he would continue working in the same position.

Asad Ullah Khan, Director District Audit KP, Kohat has been transferred and posted as Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, Maritime Affairs Division, Islamabad.

Muhammad Saeed Tiwana, Chief Finance Accounts Officer Information Technology & Telecommunication Division, Islamabad has been transferred and posted as Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, Science & Technology Division, Islamabad.

Similarly, Waseem Arshad Chief Finance & Accounts Officer Communications Division, Islamabad, has been promoted to grade 20 and he would continue working at the same post.

Likewise, another officer Muhammad Asif, Director/Principal MATI, Rawalpindi has been transferred and posted as Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, Railways Division, Islamabad.

Another officer Iffat Farooq (Mrs), Directing staff (SMC), NIM, Lahore has been transferred and posted as Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Division, Islamabad.

The notification also mentions that officer, Aijaz Ali, Director, Audit, (Railways), Lahore has been transferred and posted as Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, Industries & Production Division, Islamabad.

Azhar Khalique General Manager (Audit), SUPARCO, Karachi has been transferred and posted as Chief Finance, & Accounts Officer, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division, Islamabad.

Shuja Ali Director, PAAN,-Quetta, has been transferred and posted as Chief Finance and Accounts Officer, Economic Affairs Division, Islamabad, Notification said.