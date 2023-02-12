Govt permits FIA to arrest ex-finance minister Shaukat Tarin: Rana Sanaullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said the government had allowed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest the former finance minister Shaukat Tarin for a wrong deed, which could cause loss to the country.

He said an inquiry was completed against Shaukat Tarin and the permission to arrest him was granted at the request of FIA so that no one could dare to repeat the act in the future. He accused PTI chief Imran Khan of instigating Shaukat Tarin.

Rana Sanaullah was addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting on 'Security of Foreigners', attended among others by the Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Mohammed Sohail Rajput and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Ghulam Nabi Memon at Sindh Chief Secretary's office.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had chaired a meeting two days ago on the security of those working on the projects for the country's development.

Interior Minister said the country would be on the path to development and prosperity after the completion of the projects.

While condemning a recent statement of the PTI chief, he said the country would be stronger and more stable. Imran Khan reached Islamabad on May 25 with armed men to control the capital but the people rejected him and did not accompany him to the capital, he added.

Sanaullah said this man (Imran Khan) was a political terrorist, and that Pakistan would be kept safe from both terrorists and the "political terrorist".

Condemning the Peshawar Police Lines blast, he said that no doubt a new spate of terrorism had emerged.

Replying to a question on talks with proscribed terrorist outfits, he said that there was no sign of talks with them in view of the unsuccessful talks in the past.

Answering a question on elections, he said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was ready for the elections whether they were held in April or October, but it's the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold them in 90 days as per the orders of the high court.

He elaborated that the challenges of re-emerging terrorism and the economy should be reviewed before any decision.

The minister, replying to a question regarding allegations of theft against each other by PML-N and PPP in the past, said that now they had come to know that the real thief was Imran Khan. He said that Farha Gogi looted Punjab and transferred Rs 12 billon to a foreign country.

In response to a question on the arrest of former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, he said Sheikh was apprehended as he could not prove his allegations against a big political party leader.

Replying to another question on increasing street crimes in Karachi, he said the IGP Sindh and Additional IGP Karachi had chalked out a plan to control it.