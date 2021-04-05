UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Providing All Facilities Without Any Political Affiliation: Chairman DDAC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 10:44 PM

Govt providing all facilities without any political affiliation: Chairman DDAC

Chairman DEDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Monday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of PTI in the leadership of Chief Minister has ensured provision of equal facilities to the people of Swat without any political affiliation

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman DEDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Monday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of PTI in the leadership of Chief Minister has ensured provision of equal facilities to the people of Swat without any political affiliation.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation accompanying former Deputy Nazim Inamullah and others at his Hujra Makan Bagh. Mutual interest, public welfare schemes and party affairs were discussed during the meeting and necessary decisions were taken.

Fazal Hakeem Khan said that the PTI government believes in practical service to the people and the government is working hard to provide all the necessities of life to the people without any discrimination.

He said that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan is to protect the rights of the people and to provide all facilities at the doorstep of the people without any political recommendation or affiliation on which we are working day and night.

He said that the priority of the government was to ensure the provision of quality healthcare to the people for which the government was taking concrete steps. He appealed to the people to ensure implementation of SOPS to prevent corona.

He said, there is no obstacle in solving the problems of the people, especially in Swat district, or PK-5, his home constituency.

He said that he was supervising the relief works of the people including development works and the present government was focusing on the basic needs of the people.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Bagh All Government PK-5

Recent Stories

More than 1,800 prisoners escape after attack on N ..

2 minutes ago

Vice Chief of Air Staff reviews Multi-National Exe ..

2 minutes ago

Establishment Division notified transfers, posting ..

2 minutes ago

Emergent BioSolutions Shareholders Initiate Probe ..

2 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Says COVID-19 Vaccine Passports ..

7 minutes ago

SAPM supports free vaccination service to all citi ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.