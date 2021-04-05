Govt providing all facilities without any political affiliation: Chairman DDAC

Chairman DEDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Monday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of PTI in the leadership of Chief Minister has ensured provision of equal facilities to the people of Swat without any political affiliation

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 )

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation accompanying former Deputy Nazim Inamullah and others at his Hujra Makan Bagh. Mutual interest, public welfare schemes and party affairs were discussed during the meeting and necessary decisions were taken.

Fazal Hakeem Khan said that the PTI government believes in practical service to the people and the government is working hard to provide all the necessities of life to the people without any discrimination.

He said that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan is to protect the rights of the people and to provide all facilities at the doorstep of the people without any political recommendation or affiliation on which we are working day and night.

He said that the priority of the government was to ensure the provision of quality healthcare to the people for which the government was taking concrete steps. He appealed to the people to ensure implementation of SOPS to prevent corona.

He said, there is no obstacle in solving the problems of the people, especially in Swat district, or PK-5, his home constituency.

He said that he was supervising the relief works of the people including development works and the present government was focusing on the basic needs of the people.