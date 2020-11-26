UrduPoint.com
Govt Run Hospitals Backbone Of Healthcare System Of The Province: Dr. Rubaba

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 11:54 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba on Thursday said government run hospitals have backbone of healthcare system of the entire province

"There is a need to ensure provision of quality treatment facilities to common men in respective hospitals for improving confidence of the patients", she said these while visiting Bolan Medical College (BMC) Hospital here.

Dr. Rubaba Buledi also inspected various departments of the BMC.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent (MS) of BMC Dr. Kamalan Khan Gichki, DMS Dr. Abdul Rashid Jamali and former MS Dr. Muhammad Saleem Abro briefed the Parliamentary Secretary Health about facilities of provision and related problems of the Hospital.

Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the Treasury Care Hospitals in the provincial capital Quetta would provide medical treatment not only to Quetta but also to the people of Balochistan.

She said that the MIS system in Bolan Medical College Hospital should be restored adding there was a need to expand to other departments.

In collaboration with the Accountant General's Office, data of all officers and staff posted in BMC should be compiled while lists of all employees posted in other places on attachments should also be compiled, she added. Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan will be briefed to resolve all issues including repair of trend manpower, tube well, laundry heat and coal system, nursing hostel and buildings.

She also expressed her satisfaction for setting up modern wards and Operation Theater at BMC Hospital. Dr. Rubaba also directed to further improve the process of improvement of medical facilities in the hospital.

She also gave instruction to formulate a work plan for planning of long term and immediate plans for the improvement of BMC Hospital.

