Govt striving to control smog under Transforming Plan: Salman Naeem

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Salman Naeem said on Friday that the government is making efforts to control smog under the Transforming Punjab Agriculture Plan.

He expressed these views during the balloting draw ceremony to provide modern agriculture machinery to farmers to control smog at cotton research institute.

The draw was made for 110 super Seeders and 28 rice straw Shredders.Speaking on this occasion, Salman Naeem said that the Punjab government was providing 60 percent subsidy on agricultural machinery.

5000 super Seeders and 2000 rice straw Shredders were being provided across Punjab at a cost of Rs 5 billion under the smog control program.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was taking great measures for the welfare of farmers.The provincial government will extend billions of rupee subsidy to the farmers through Kisan Cards.

'Our agriculture will soon be at par with developed countries as they are moving towards innovation in agriculture.

Super Seeders and rice straw Shredders will be used to dispose off residue of Monji/paddy crop. It will help in the elimination of environmental pollution.

'We will be able to provide a clean, pure and beautiful environment to our future generation'.

Additional Director General Agricultural Engineering Afzal Tahir said that there would be no need to burn paddy residues.

It will be possible to easily dispose of paddy residues and also cultivate wheat with the help of modern machinery.

He informed that Rs 8,10,000 subsidy per person will be given by the Punjab government on Super Seeders and Rs 3,30,000 on Shedders. On this occasion, Director Agriculture Multan Division Shahzad Sabir and a large number of farmers were present.