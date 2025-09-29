Open Menu

Govt Taking Measures On Priority Basis To Develop The Agriculture Sector: Dr Ishtiaq Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Director General Agriculture Adaptive Research and Farm Training Punjab Dr Ishtiaq Hassan said that the government is taking several measures on priority basis to develop the agriculture sector and increase per acre production despite difficult economic conditions.

He was presiding over a meeting to approve the production plans for Rabi Fodder 2025-26 at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad on Monday.

He said that Pakistan’s economy is largely dependent on agriculture and the livestock sector has 55 percent share in it.

He said that providing nutritious fodder is very important to increase milk production and to fatten animals.

He said that the main reason for the shortage of green fodder is the lack of timely access of modern seeds and production technology to the farmers.

Dr. Ishtiaq Hassan said that the Agriculture Department should prepare a comprehensive strategy for the transfer of modern technology to the farmers and necessary subsidies should be provided to the livestock farmers so that the production of fodder can be significantly increased.

He said that newly approved varieties of Rabi fodder will be cultivated in the field area of adaptive research and certified seeds will be produced and distributed to the farmers.

He further said that proper land preparation, quality seeds, appropriate fertilizers, timely cultivation and following the recommendations of the experts can significantly increase the production of fodder per acre. Principal Scientist, Fodder Department, Shahid Munir Chauhan told the meeting that timely cultivation of newly approved varieties is very important to increase the production of fodder per acre.

He recommended the farmers to use new chemical pesticides in consultation with agricultural experts for timely control of pests and diseases.

After some necessary amendments, the meeting approved the production plans of Barseem, Oats, Lucerne and Rye Grass for the Rabi season 2025-26.

Principal Scientist, Department of Soil Fertility Dr. Zia Chishti, Associate Professor, Department of Agronomy, University of Agriculture Faisalabad Dr. Asif Iqbal, Director and Agriculture Information Dr. Asif Ali was present in the meeting.

