UrduPoint.com

Govt To Conduct Elections Post Relief, Rehabilitation Works: Nayyar Bukhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Govt to conduct elections post relief, rehabilitation works: Nayyar Bukhari

Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Monday said that coalition government would conduct general elections only after the relief and rehabilitation works being carried out in flood-torn areas were completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Monday said that coalition government would conduct general elections only after the relief and rehabilitation works being carried out in flood-torn areas were completed.

The heavy rains and floods had played havoc in many parts of this country, he said while talking to a news channel.

The rains and floods had damaged essential crops and other infrastructure in different districts of Pakistan, he added.

The government, he said was utilizing all available resources to address the issues of flood victims.

Commenting on the agitation call given by Imran Khan, he said the government to take action if anyone found involved in creating law and order situation.

To a question about confidence of friendly countries in Pakistan, PPP leaders said that all friendly countries had expressed full confidence in the leadership of the government.

Saudi Arabia, he said, had provided relief to Pakistan and rolled-over the deposits, scheduled to be matured by December, to the next year.

To an another question about role of coalition government in resolving issues of the masses, the PPP leader said the coalition parties were well aware of the problems being faced by the people.

He said all out efforts were being made to resolve the genuine issues of the people.

drs-shz

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Flood Law And Order Pakistan Peoples Party December All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Rains

Recent Stories

LPR Civic Chamber Appeals to Pasechnik to Hold Imm ..

LPR Civic Chamber Appeals to Pasechnik to Hold Immediate Referendum on Joining R ..

2 minutes ago
 56 more test positive for dengue in RWP

56 more test positive for dengue in RWP

2 minutes ago
 Commissioners asks to remove bottlenecks in road s ..

Commissioners asks to remove bottlenecks in road schemes completion

2 minutes ago
 Health minister, US ambassador launch pediatric CO ..

Health minister, US ambassador launch pediatric COVID vaccination drive

2 minutes ago
 Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Border Clashes Kill 41 Tajik ..

Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Border Clashes Kill 41 Tajik Citizens - Deputy Foreign Min ..

6 minutes ago
 Indian Military Says Plans to Purchase Weapons Fro ..

Indian Military Says Plans to Purchase Weapons From Domestic Defense Industry

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.