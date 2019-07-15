UrduPoint.com
Govt To Facilitate Traders, Businessmen: Sahibzada Jehangir

Mon 15th July 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan's spokesperson on Trade and Investment in UK and Europe Sahibzada Jehangir on Monday said the country was faced with economic challenges due to corrupt governments in the past

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's spokesperson on Trade and Investment in UK and Europe Sahibzada Jehangir on Monday said the country was faced with economic challenges due to corrupt governments in the past.

Addressing businessmen during a meeting at the Governor's House, here, he said the government would overcome economic crunch under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan through strategic palnning, adding, the government would ensure maximum facilities for the traders and businessmen.

Punjab Information Minister Sumsam Ali Bukhari, Housing Minister Mian Mehmmodur Rashid, Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Executive members LCCI Javed Iqbal, Mian Zahid Javed, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, other industrialists and traders were present during the meeting.

The LCCI delegation put forward their recommendations before the government delegation and they assured them to resolve their issues.

Sahibzada Jehangir said the mission of the PTI-led government was to make Pakistan a prosperous country and the Imran Khan government was working day in, day out over it.

The Prime Minister's Spokesperson said the government was obliged to take tough decisions for the future of the country, adding the countries like China and Saudi Arabia stood by Pakistan due to honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government would facilitate Pakistani businessmen for access to European markets.

