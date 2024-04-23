Govt To Re-constitute Committee On Issue Of Missing Persons: Law Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that the incumbent government was serious to address the long standing issue of missing persons and was going to re-constitute the committee on it.
He was addressing a press conference here along with Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar.
The law minister said that 10,200 cases of missing persons were registered in the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CIoED) out of which around 8,000 case have been addressed.
He said that the former PDM led government formed a committee on the issue with the representation of all stakeholders including BAP party, PMQ, JUI, PPP and others. Now the incumbent government was going to re-constitute the Parliamentary committee to continue its work on the subject.
Azam Nazeer said that the issue of missing persons was four decades old thus it couldn’t be resolved over the night. He said that the involvement of government institutions in the matter couldn’t be denied but no concrete evidence was ever produced before the committee in this regard.
He said that reports of missing persons were also not 100% correct every time. Two people were facing jail sentences in various cases while one was found among the attackers of Gawadar attack, he said.
The Pakistan army and people, he said, have lost number of lives in the incidents of terrorism in the country. He said that there was a need to get a political solution along with the legal efforts, adding that if anyone was found involved in a crime he must be prosecuted.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mirpurkhas authorities acts fast to combat floods2 minutes ago
-
Report exposes Modi regime’s multifaceted assault on IIOJK2 minutes ago
-
APWA to offer driving, IT, beauty salon courses in summers12 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China17 minutes ago
-
ICT admin hosts three-day book fair to encourage reading22 minutes ago
-
Iranian President Raisi arrives in city22 minutes ago
-
Iranian President Raisi pays respects at Iqbal's mausoleum22 minutes ago
-
Gillani calls for concerted efforts to tackle environmental issues, population growth52 minutes ago
-
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office1 hour ago
-
FIA continues crackdown against electricity theft1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 129,800 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Police foils attempt of oil smuggling1 hour ago