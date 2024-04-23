Open Menu

Govt To Re-constitute Committee On Issue Of Missing Persons: Law Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Govt to re-constitute committee on issue of missing persons: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that the incumbent government was serious to address the long standing issue of missing persons and was going to re-constitute the committee on it.

He was addressing a press conference here along with Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar.

The law minister said that 10,200 cases of missing persons were registered in the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CIoED) out of which around 8,000 case have been addressed.

He said that the former PDM led government formed a committee on the issue with the representation of all stakeholders including BAP party, PMQ, JUI, PPP and others. Now the incumbent government was going to re-constitute the Parliamentary committee to continue its work on the subject.

Azam Nazeer said that the issue of missing persons was four decades old thus it couldn’t be resolved over the night. He said that the involvement of government institutions in the matter couldn’t be denied but no concrete evidence was ever produced before the committee in this regard.

He said that reports of missing persons were also not 100% correct every time. Two people were facing jail sentences in various cases while one was found among the attackers of Gawadar attack, he said.

The Pakistan army and people, he said, have lost number of lives in the incidents of terrorism in the country. He said that there was a need to get a political solution along with the legal efforts, adding that if anyone was found involved in a crime he must be prosecuted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Missing Persons Army Jail Law Minister All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

17 minutes ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

1 hour ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

2 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

2 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

15 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

15 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

15 hours ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

15 hours ago
 Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan