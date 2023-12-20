Open Menu

Govt Trying Its Best To Improve Children's Hospital: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Govt trying its best to improve Children's Hospital: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram has said that the government is trying its best to improve Children's Hospital Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram has said that the government is trying its best to improve Children's Hospital Lahore.

He was chairing the 9th syndicate meeting of the University of Child Health Sciences (UCHS) here on Wednesday. He said that basic steps are being taken to make the UCHS a paperless university.

Earlier the minister approved all the minutes of the 8th Syndicate meeting. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq also presented a report on the implementation of the decisions of the 7th Syndicate meeting. During the Syndicate meeting, 100 per cent implementation on the Lahore High Court’s orders about quality and performance SOPs was emphasized. It was decided to approve the statues of the UCHS and send them to the chancellor for final approval through the department. All the decisions of the finance and planning committee of the 8th syndicate meeting were approved. During the meeting, the ongoing progress on the complex under construction of the UCHS was also reviewed in detail. The officials of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab gave a briefing in this regard during the syndicate meeting.

Approval has been given for the upgradation and repair of the lifts of the Children's Hospital Emergency and OPD and apart from this, equipment for the new department has also been approved. The revised estimate for revamping Children's Hospital Lahore has also been approved.

Moreover, an agreement has been signed between UCHS and Al-Rafa Foundation during the syndicate meeting to further improve the treatment of patients. Under the agreement, a satellite clinic of the Children's Hospital will be established where the consultants of the Children's Hospital will provide free medical facilities to the children.

Vice Chancellor UCHS Prof Dr. Masood Sadiq, Special Secretary Operations Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Raja Mansoor Ahmed, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Junaid Rasheed, MD Children's Hospital Prof. Dr. Tipu Sultan, Prof. Sajid Maqbool, Shahnaz Sardar, Prof. Tahir Masood Ahmed, Khawaja Naveed, Muhammad Nadir, Shahid Imtiaz, Kamran Khan, Abdul Qadir and other syndicate members participated.

Related Topics

Lahore Lahore High Court Education Punjab Progress All From Government Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan does not believe in block politics, state ..

Pakistan does not believe in block politics, state strength, good relations with ..

2 minutes ago
 Gamer's Paradise Unveiled: Infinix HOT 40 Series, ..

Gamer's Paradise Unveiled: Infinix HOT 40 Series, Powered by MediaTek Helio G99, ..

11 minutes ago
 DC directs for timely arrangements for upcoming ge ..

DC directs for timely arrangements for upcoming general elections

7 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hashmi underscores media’s role in hi ..

Ambassador Hashmi underscores media’s role in highlighting successes of China- ..

7 minutes ago
 Embrace the New Cool with vivo Y17s – Now Availa ..

Embrace the New Cool with vivo Y17s – Now Available with 4GB + 4GB Extended RA ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host Global Health Security Summit

Pakistan to host Global Health Security Summit

13 minutes ago
Climate changes aggravating agri diseases, pests a ..

Climate changes aggravating agri diseases, pests attack: Dr Iqrar

13 minutes ago
 Oath-taking ceremony of ROs, AROs held

Oath-taking ceremony of ROs, AROs held

10 minutes ago
 Three of motorcycle lifters gang held

Three of motorcycle lifters gang held

10 minutes ago
 Exporters get training on E-Commerce

Exporters get training on E-Commerce

10 minutes ago
 PPP will come up to public expectations after comi ..

PPP will come up to public expectations after coming to power: Pakistan Peoples ..

10 minutes ago
 China boasts over 3.28 mln 5G base stations

China boasts over 3.28 mln 5G base stations

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan