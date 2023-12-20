Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram has said that the government is trying its best to improve Children's Hospital Lahore

He was chairing the 9th syndicate meeting of the University of Child Health Sciences (UCHS) here on Wednesday. He said that basic steps are being taken to make the UCHS a paperless university.

Earlier the minister approved all the minutes of the 8th Syndicate meeting. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq also presented a report on the implementation of the decisions of the 7th Syndicate meeting. During the Syndicate meeting, 100 per cent implementation on the Lahore High Court’s orders about quality and performance SOPs was emphasized. It was decided to approve the statues of the UCHS and send them to the chancellor for final approval through the department. All the decisions of the finance and planning committee of the 8th syndicate meeting were approved. During the meeting, the ongoing progress on the complex under construction of the UCHS was also reviewed in detail. The officials of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab gave a briefing in this regard during the syndicate meeting.

Approval has been given for the upgradation and repair of the lifts of the Children's Hospital Emergency and OPD and apart from this, equipment for the new department has also been approved. The revised estimate for revamping Children's Hospital Lahore has also been approved.

Moreover, an agreement has been signed between UCHS and Al-Rafa Foundation during the syndicate meeting to further improve the treatment of patients. Under the agreement, a satellite clinic of the Children's Hospital will be established where the consultants of the Children's Hospital will provide free medical facilities to the children.

Vice Chancellor UCHS Prof Dr. Masood Sadiq, Special Secretary Operations Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Raja Mansoor Ahmed, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Junaid Rasheed, MD Children's Hospital Prof. Dr. Tipu Sultan, Prof. Sajid Maqbool, Shahnaz Sardar, Prof. Tahir Masood Ahmed, Khawaja Naveed, Muhammad Nadir, Shahid Imtiaz, Kamran Khan, Abdul Qadir and other syndicate members participated.