Grand operation launched against encroachment

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration on Tuesday launched a major crackdown against encroachment on banks of irrigation water channels, nullahs and canals across the district.

The crackdown was started under the direct supervision of Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah and being monitored by Assistant Commissioner Osman Ashraf, Additional Assistant Commissioner-I and II.

The district administration used heavy machineries to demolish all the encroachments and clear the water channels.

The assistant commissioner said that the operation would continue till complete demolition of the encroachment, adding that the recent flood in district Swabi was mainly caused due to illegal construction on the banks of irrigation water channels and canals which were hampering the smooth flow of water.