Great scope exits between Pak,Malaysia to enhance trade: PUNB

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :There is a wide scope of enhancing bilateral trade relations between Malaysia and Pakistan, said Dato' Ahmed Nazlan Bin Idris, Chairman PUNB (Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Berhad).

During his visit to the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturing Association (PHMA) here on Tuesday, he said the both countries had been enjoying cordial relations for a long time and these relations were getting stronger with the passage of time.

He said Pakistan could export textile products, rice, vegetables, potato, onion, fish, maize, artificial fiber, and electric instruments for telephones lines and chemical products to Malaysia.

On the other hand, Pakistan could import palm oil and electrical appliances, rubber, wood, artificial yarn filament, automatic processing machines for pesticides and parts of different machinery from Malaysia, he added.

Chief Executive Officer PUNB Izwan Zainuddin said that Pakistani rice, lemon, mangos and other fresh fruits had a great potential in the Malaysian markets.

Earlier, Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturing and Exporters Association (PHMA) North Zone Mian Kashif Zia urged the need of holding business to business meetings and joint ventures between business personalities of both countries to boost the trade.

He said the PHMA members were exporting knitwear products to large brands in the world but the exports of knitwear to Malaysia was recorded only 6.60 million $ Dollars in 2021 despite the fact that Malaysian imports were 759 million $ dollars.

He said that Pakistan was rich in natural resources, manpower, and free investment system hence Malaysian business community should avail the opportunity by increasing trade relations with Pakistan.

Vice Chairman PHMA Shaheen Tabassum, Muhammad Zubair, Mian Imran Latif, Mian Umar and a large number of exporters were also present.

Later, Chairman PHMA Mian Kashif Zia presented a shield to Dato' Ahmed Nazlan Bin Idris.