UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greenbelt Turns Into Recreational Spot By FUUAST Students

Faizan Hashmi 5 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 03:20 PM

Greenbelt turns into recreational spot by FUUAST students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :A greenbelt before the Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), once adding up to the beauty of federal capital, has been turned into a recreational spot by its students for not having a permanent and appropriate building.

The green strip, starts from the university and end up at fire brigade van stop, G-7/1, gives a festive look in sunny days as a large number of students seems to be more adjustable under the open sky instead of inside the varsity's building.

"The green space has been transformed into an open space by the students, which is sheer violation of contemporary laws," said Raja Basharat, a government servant who travelled on the road led to Abpara, on regular basis.

He said it seemed that no department bothered to take action against the varsity for installing a number of benches, setting up a parking lot and allowing vendors to use the greenbelt for commercial purposes.

He said the students were littering at the green belt and the university did not bother to place waste bins in the area to preserve the environment, urging the authorities concerned to take action against the violators.

The registrar FUUAST Shah G Mohammad said the university was in the process of shifting to the newly built campus in Chak Shahzad whereas the arrangement was done by the students as a makeshift solution.

He informed that earlier students' motorbikes were being robbed from the site as it were being parked on the road, upon which the Aabpara Police Station officials and Capital Development Authority (CDA) directed to manage the parking of vehicles.

He said the students themselves were responsible for polluting the environment whereas the university did not allow such activity.

When contacted, an official in the CDA Environment Wing said the greenbelt if used for sitting purpose was permissible whereas parking of vehicles was not allowed. However, the department would initiate action against the violation after investigation, he assured.

Related Topics

Fire Technology Police Station Vehicles Road Van SITE Capital Development Authority Federal Urdu University From Government Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

17 minutes ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

1 hour ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

3 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

3 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.