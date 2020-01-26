Greenbelt turns into recreational spot by FUUAST students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :A greenbelt before the Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), once adding up to the beauty of federal capital, has been turned into a recreational spot by its students for not having a permanent and appropriate building.

The green strip, starts from the university and end up at fire brigade van stop, G-7/1, gives a festive look in sunny days as a large number of students seems to be more adjustable under the open sky instead of inside the varsity's building.

"The green space has been transformed into an open space by the students, which is sheer violation of contemporary laws," said Raja Basharat, a government servant who travelled on the road led to Abpara, on regular basis.

He said it seemed that no department bothered to take action against the varsity for installing a number of benches, setting up a parking lot and allowing vendors to use the greenbelt for commercial purposes.

He said the students were littering at the green belt and the university did not bother to place waste bins in the area to preserve the environment, urging the authorities concerned to take action against the violators.

The registrar FUUAST Shah G Mohammad said the university was in the process of shifting to the newly built campus in Chak Shahzad whereas the arrangement was done by the students as a makeshift solution.

He informed that earlier students' motorbikes were being robbed from the site as it were being parked on the road, upon which the Aabpara Police Station officials and Capital Development Authority (CDA) directed to manage the parking of vehicles.

He said the students themselves were responsible for polluting the environment whereas the university did not allow such activity.

When contacted, an official in the CDA Environment Wing said the greenbelt if used for sitting purpose was permissible whereas parking of vehicles was not allowed. However, the department would initiate action against the violation after investigation, he assured.