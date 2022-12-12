Ground breaking of dual carriageway held in Samundri

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The construction of dual carriageway in PP-105, tehsil Samundri began on Monday.

The ground breaking ceremony was performed by former provincial minister Hafiz Mumtaz.

The road project from Tandlianwala road motorway interchange to College Chowk would be completed at a cost of Rs 1.68 billion.

Hafiz Mumtaz said that after the completion of road, the people of the area would get better road facilities.

MPAs Adil Pervez and Chaudhry Arif Gill and notables of the areas were also present.

Meanwhile, MNA Chaudhry Asim Nazir inaugurated different uplift projects includingconstruction of roads, rural drainage, PPC and water filtration plant at Chak No 60-RBin NA-101 under the PM's development programme.