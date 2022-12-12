UrduPoint.com

Ground Breaking Of Dual Carriageway Held In Samundri

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Ground breaking of dual carriageway held in Samundri

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The construction of dual carriageway in PP-105, tehsil Samundri began on Monday.

The ground breaking ceremony was performed by former provincial minister Hafiz Mumtaz.

The road project from Tandlianwala road motorway interchange to College Chowk would be completed at a cost of Rs 1.68 billion.

Hafiz Mumtaz said that after the completion of road, the people of the area would get better road facilities.

MPAs Adil Pervez and Chaudhry Arif Gill and notables of the areas were also present.

Meanwhile, MNA Chaudhry Asim Nazir inaugurated different uplift projects includingconstruction of roads, rural drainage, PPC and water filtration plant at Chak No 60-RBin NA-101 under the PM's development programme.

Related Topics

Water Motorway Road Samundri Tandlianwala From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion NA-101 PP-105

Recent Stories

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

15 minutes ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

22 minutes ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

28 minutes ago
 Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan force ..

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan forces in Chaman is a matter of con ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South ..

Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South Korean delegation

2 hours ago
 TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collab ..

TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collaboration with Daraz 12:12 Year- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.