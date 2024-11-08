Growers Must Avoid Burning Paddy Residues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the rice growers to avoid burning of crop residues after harvesting it.
A spokesman of the department said on Friday that burning of crop residues not only puts negative impact on fertility of land but also not good for environment and humans.
He said that as per laws of the Punjab government, burning rice crop residues is punishable offence and legal action would be taken against violators.
He emphasized the farmers to play their role in keeping environment neat and clean.
He said that in first phase 1,000 super seeders have been provided to farmers on 60 percent subsidy under Punjab Chief Minister Smog Control Programme. Super seeders help utilize rice crop residues in proper way instead of burning them, he added.
