GtCCI marks 78th Independence Day with zeal

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GtCCI) celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm. The ceremony commenced with hoisting of the national flag, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony.

GtCCI President Muhammad Munir Peshawari, Shaheen Group Leader Haji Nasir Mehmood, Founder Group Leader Ishfaq Ahmad Razi, executive members, and Supreme Council representatives attended the event.

Participants offered special prayers for the progress, prosperity, and stability of the country.