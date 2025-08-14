Senator Aimal Wali Khan Calls On PM Shehbaz Sharif
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Senator Aimal Wali Khan Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and invited him to attend the All Parties Conference organized by the Awami National Party (ANP).
The prime minister directed the formation of a committee to represent the Pakistan Muslim League-N in the Conference.
Senator Aimal Wali Khan congratulated the Prime Minister on the occasion of Independence Day.
Overall political situation of the country was also discussed during the meeting.
Advisor to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah and Special Assistant Talha Burki were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims
'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH
Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok
‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..
Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23
ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..
Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16
Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks
Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal
Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2.1% in July
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh University marks Pakistan’s Independence Day with national fervor2 minutes ago
-
Independence Day Celebrations held in Tando Adam2 minutes ago
-
PHA and Citizens Archive Pakistan celebrate Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Dera's Agriculture university celebrates Independence Day with national zeal2 minutes ago
-
Senator Aimal Wali Khan calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif2 minutes ago
-
GtCCI marks 78th Independence Day with zeal2 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated in Ahmadpur East2 minutes ago
-
USKT celebrates 'Maraqa-e-Haq' with passion and pride2 minutes ago
-
Urs, Chehlum security: Home Department's control room operational for 24/72 minutes ago
-
Independence Day rally staged in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
Alhamra celebrates 78th Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
GCWUS marks 78th Independence Day with patriotic zeal2 minutes ago