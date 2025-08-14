Independence Day Celebrated In Ahmadpur East
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The 78th National Independence Day was celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm in Ahmadpur East.
The ceremony to celebrate 78th National Independence Day of the country was held at Government Model School in Ahmadpur East. The ceremony was attended by academicians, students and a large number of citizens. On the occasion, national flag was hoisted at the school premises.
Addressing the ceremony, Deputy District education Officer Aasia Tasleem and Head Mistress Ayesha Anjum said that celebration of 78th National Indpendence Day had provided environment to the nation of joy and happiness. “We will continue celebrating Independence Day of the country with zeal every year,” they said.
They also paid rich tributes to Pakistan Military. “Maraka Haq has increased confidence and morale of the nation,” they said.
Recent Stories
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims
'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH
Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok
‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..
Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23
ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..
Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16
Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks
Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal
Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2.1% in July
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh University marks Pakistan’s Independence Day with national fervor51 seconds ago
-
Independence Day Celebrations held in Tando Adam54 seconds ago
-
PHA and Citizens Archive Pakistan celebrate Independence Day56 seconds ago
-
Dera's Agriculture university celebrates Independence Day with national zeal58 seconds ago
-
Senator Aimal Wali Khan calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif1 minute ago
-
GtCCI marks 78th Independence Day with zeal1 minute ago
-
Independence Day celebrated in Ahmadpur East1 minute ago
-
USKT celebrates 'Maraqa-e-Haq' with passion and pride1 minute ago
-
Urs, Chehlum security: Home Department's control room operational for 24/71 minute ago
-
Independence Day rally staged in Bahawalpur1 minute ago
-
Alhamra celebrates 78th Independence Day1 minute ago
-
GCWUS marks 78th Independence Day with patriotic zeal1 minute ago