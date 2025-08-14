Independence Day celebrated in Ahmadpur East

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The 78th National Independence Day was celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm in Ahmadpur East.

The ceremony to celebrate 78th National Independence Day of the country was held at Government Model School in Ahmadpur East. The ceremony was attended by academicians, students and a large number of citizens. On the occasion, national flag was hoisted at the school premises.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy District education Officer Aasia Tasleem and Head Mistress Ayesha Anjum said that celebration of 78th National Indpendence Day had provided environment to the nation of joy and happiness. “We will continue celebrating Independence Day of the country with zeal every year,” they said.

They also paid rich tributes to Pakistan Military. “Maraka Haq has increased confidence and morale of the nation,” they said.