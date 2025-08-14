Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrated In Ahmadpur East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Independence Day celebrated in Ahmadpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The 78th National Independence Day was celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm in Ahmadpur East.

The ceremony to celebrate 78th National Independence Day of the country was held at Government Model School in Ahmadpur East. The ceremony was attended by academicians, students and a large number of citizens. On the occasion, national flag was hoisted at the school premises.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy District education Officer Aasia Tasleem and Head Mistress Ayesha Anjum said that celebration of 78th National Indpendence Day had provided environment to the nation of joy and happiness. “We will continue celebrating Independence Day of the country with zeal every year,” they said.

They also paid rich tributes to Pakistan Military. “Maraka Haq has increased confidence and morale of the nation,” they said.

Recent Stories

Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intel ..

Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims

21 minutes ago
 'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: Do ..

'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH

21 minutes ago
 Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, ..

Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY

36 minutes ago
 Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saani ..

Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok

42 minutes ago
 ‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North ..

‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..

51 minutes ago
Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive r ..

Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23

52 minutes ago
 ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell va ..

ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..

59 minutes ago
 Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from Au ..

Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16

1 hour ago
 Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of tal ..

Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks

1 hour ago
 Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with nat ..

Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2. ..

Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2.1% in July

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan