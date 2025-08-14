(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan celebrated the country's Independence Day by holding a grand ceremony on the campus here on Thursday.

The celebration began with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Shakeebullah.

A large number of university officials, faculty members, staff, and students participated in the event.

Following the flag hoisting, a tree plantation drive was launched in which the Vice Chancellor, Registrar Zaib-ul-Qamar, Additional Registrar Dr. Ali Abid, Director Finance Johar Zaman, Director Administration Farjad Sikandar Sadozai, Secretary to the Vice Chancellor Shiraz Ahmed Mughal, heads of various departments, Class-III and Class-IV employees, and students took part enthusiastically.

During the event, members of the university's minority community presented national songs, while students delivered speeches on the theme of independence.

school children performed beautiful tableaus and presented a vibrant cultural show, showcasing the country’s rich cultural diversity — performances that were warmly applauded by the audience.

Participants waved national flags and chanted patriotic slogans such as “Pakistan Zindabad,” expressing their love and pride for the homeland. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakeebullah said, “on this Independence Day, I extend heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation. we are grateful to Allah for blessing us with a free homeland.”

At the end of the event, the Vice Chancellor and other guests distributed shields and certificates among students who excelled in speech competitions.

The organizers of the event including Zeeshan Khan Marwat, Dr. Zubair Khan, and Assistant Controller Laraib Mughal were also awarded shields in recognition of their efforts.

