GU To Give 1000 Kanal Land To Agri University On Lease

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2022 | 08:40 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :The Gomal University (GU), Dera Ismail Khan has approved the provision of 1,000 kanal land to the University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) on lease basis.

The final approval was given in the 119th Syndicate meeting of the varsity held under the chairmanship of Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr. Iftikhar.

The agenda of the meeting was presented by Registrar Dr. Muhammad Nimatullah Babar.

In the meeting, all the syndicate members agreed that the syndicate was the authorized forum to take major decisions of the university. They said even the vice chancellor had to take permission from this forum regarding any big decision.

They said the decision would be proved beneficial for both the universities and the lease amount given to Gomal University wound be helpful for resolving economic issues of the varsity.

The meeting was attended by all the syndicate members, the registrar, Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Dr Shakeeb Ullah, Director Administration Dr Muhammad Saleem Jelani, Dr Muhammad Safdar Baloch, Dr Muhammad Adeel, QEC Deputy Registrar Hafeez Ullah, Assistant Director IT Dr Muhammad Junaid Siraj, Director Finance Muhammad Iqbal Awan and others.

