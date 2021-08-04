Guard of Honor presented to martyrs of police at SSU headquarters

(@FahadShabbir)

A guard of honor ceremony held at Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters in wake of Youm-e-Shuhda wherein, senior officers and police personnel of Security & Emergency Services Division participated to pay tribute to the martyrs of police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A guard of honor ceremony held at Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters in wake of Youm-e-Shuhda wherein, senior officers and police personnel of Security & Emergency Services Division participated to pay tribute to the martyrs of police.

A contingent of SSU Commandos presented guard of honor, said a news release on Wednesday.

Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafiq Siddique accompanied by SP SSU Irum Awan, SP SSU Azhar Mughal and SP Chowkandi Dr. Najeeb laid floral wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial and offered 'Fateha'.

Moreover, on behalf of DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed, the Commandant SSU laid floral wreath at the memorial of martyrs as he has been in quarantine due to coronavirus.

Furthermore, Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafiq Siddique met with the families of the martyrs and distributed gifts among them.

On the occasion, the commandant said the day had great importance to salute the sacrifices laid down by the martyrs in line of duty. The day also made the families of martyrs realize that the department will always stand aside them.

Conveying a message, DIGP Security & Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed said law & order of Sindh province particularly of Karachi has improved a lot and peace is flourishing in the province. Keeping in mind the fact, we shouldn't forget sacrifices of the martyrs, they have given blood to restore the peace of the city.

The families of martyred commandos expressed gratitude and said that we are not only remembered on Youm-e-Shuhda but are always supported and helped whenever in need. They added that whenever country calls, their generations would keep on giving sacrifices for the sake of this beautiful motherland.