Gujrat University Marks Youm-e-Tashakur

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The University of Gujrat marked Youm-e-Tashakur with patriotic spirit to mark Pakistan’s recent victory in the Pakistan-India conflict.

The day began with a congregational prayer at Fajr in the university’s central mosque for national peace, stability, and prosperity. A formal ceremony was later held in front of the Vice Chancellor’s Office Block, led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor-ul-Haq (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and attended by deans, directors, faculty, staff, and students.

The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the national anthem, followed by flag hoisting performed by the vice chancellor. A contingent of university guards presented a salute as rose petals were scattered and patriotic slogans echoed in the surroundings.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor said that Pakistan is a sovereign and independent nation, and any threat to its integrity would be met with firm resistance.

He commended the courage and resolve of the Pakistan armed forces and the government in countering hostile intentions during the recent conflict.He congratulated the armed forces on behalf of the university community, stating that the entire nation is proud of their sacrifices. Emphasizing the importance of unity, he called upon all citizens to work collectively for the country’s progress.The ceremony concluded with a collective prayer for the peace, stability, and prosperity of Pakistan.

