RCB Observes Youm E Tashakur
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board celebrated ' Youm e Tashakur to honor the historic victory in the 'Muaarika e Haq', paying tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their resolute response to Indian aggression.
A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at RCB premises, and solidarity was expressed with the Pakistan Air Force and Armed Forces for their unwavering defence against Indian aggression. A cake was also cut in honor of the brave air warriors and soldiers who displayed exceptional valor during the Pak-India conflict.
Speakers emphasized that the nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its armed forces in defence of the homeland, ready to make any sacrifice for national security.
"The Pakistan Armed Forces are among the best in the world, making the nation proud. The entire country stands firmly with them, and no sacrifice will be spared in protecting our motherland", said CEO Raja Haider Shuja.
Additional CEO Arshad Khan on the occasion remarked, "Our land, naval, and air forces have forced India to its knees. We salute the successful and dignified defense by the Pakistan Armed Forces, especially the heroes of the Pakistan Air Force".
The speakers further asserted that Operation Binyan Marsoos sends a clear and powerful message to all enemies of Pakistan: "Pakistan was founded in the name of islam, and no global power can erase its existence. If India dares to commit aggression again, our armed forces will respond with double the force."
Tribute was paid to the martyrs of 'Operation Bunyanum Marsoos', with participants visiting the Army Graveyard to lay floral wreaths on their graves.
The event was attended by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board CEO Raja Haider Shuja, Additional CEO Arshad Khan, Deputy CEO Nasir Kamal, Secretary Cantonment Board Imran Habib, Senior Cantonment Engineer Abdul Samad, elected members including Chaudhry Shukoor Ahmed, Malik Sagheer Ahmed, Rashid Ahmed Khan, Tahir Ayub, and a large number of board employees. Participants chanted slogans of "Long Live Pakistan" and "Long Live Pakistan Army", while special prayers were offered for the martyrs' eternal peace and elevated status.
