Gunmen Murder Retired Policeman In Adezai
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Last night in Adezai, within Mattani police station's jurisdiction, unidentified assailants fatally shot a recently retired policeman.
According to police reports this Wednesday, the deceased, Noorul islam, had retired from police department approximately forty days prior.
He was walking home from mosque after evening (Maghrib) prayer on Tuesday when unknown attackers opened fire, resulting in his immediate death.
Police officers arrived at scene and transported body to Lady Reading Hospital. An investigation was currently underway to apprehend the attackers.
