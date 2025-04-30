PFA Seals Two Food Production Units,FIRs Registered
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 11:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday sealed another two food production units besides registering FIRs during an operation in the provincial capital.
Following the directives of Director General(DG) Asim Javed,food safety teams launched a comprehensive operation on Sheikhupura Road,Ferozepur Road,GT Road and adjoining areas.
During the operation,138 food outlets were inspected,resulting in fines amounting to Rs.250,000.
Two food production units were sealed due to adulteration and fraudulent practices and FIRs were registered against the culprits.
The DG Food Authority confirmed that 450 liters of adulterated milk and a large quantity of banned substances were destroyed.
Units were sealed upon failure of food samples to meet safety standards.
Expired and substandard items were also recovered from store shelves and discarded.
“As many as 138 food businesses were inspected, where we found expired items,poor hygiene and highly contaminated cooking environments,” said DG Asim Javed.
He added that items were being prepared using unhealthy,reused oil and stored in fungus-infested,foul-smelling freezers.
Stagnant,contaminated water was also found on broken floors in several units.
Well-known outlets were also fined for poor sanitation practices and the absence of oil-change records, which were mandatory under food safety laws.
