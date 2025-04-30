Open Menu

Shower Spell Likely From Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Shower spell likely from Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Met office on Wednesday forecast wind/thunderstorm-rain (isolated hailstorm) in upper/central parts including the provincial capital from Thursday to Sunday.

Heat wave conditions were likely to be subsided over most parts of the country.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department(PMD),a westerly wave was likely to approach upper parts of the country on 30th April (evening).Moist currents were also likely to penetrate northeast Punjab from 1 May.

Under the influence of this weather system,wind/thunderstorm-rain (isolated heavyfalls/hailstorm) was expected in Mandi Bahauddin,Gujrat,Gujranwala,Hafizabad,Sialkot,Narowal,Lahore,Sahiwal,Kasur,Okara,Faisalabad,Toba Tek Singh,Jhang,Khushab,Sargodha,Mianwali,Kashmir and Potohar region.

Duststorm/thunderstorm-rain was also expected in Multan,DG Khan,Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar between 2 to 5 May with occasional gaps.

Wind-thunderstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles,trees,vehicles and solar panels etc.

Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities (wheat harvesting) keeping in view the weather conditions.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

4 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

19 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

19 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

19 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

19 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

19 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

20 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

20 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

20 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan