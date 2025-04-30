Shower Spell Likely From Thursday
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 11:30 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Met office on Wednesday forecast wind/thunderstorm-rain (isolated hailstorm) in upper/central parts including the provincial capital from Thursday to Sunday.
Heat wave conditions were likely to be subsided over most parts of the country.
According to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department(PMD),a westerly wave was likely to approach upper parts of the country on 30th April (evening).Moist currents were also likely to penetrate northeast Punjab from 1 May.
Under the influence of this weather system,wind/thunderstorm-rain (isolated heavyfalls/hailstorm) was expected in Mandi Bahauddin,Gujrat,Gujranwala,Hafizabad,Sialkot,Narowal,Lahore,Sahiwal,Kasur,Okara,Faisalabad,Toba Tek Singh,Jhang,Khushab,Sargodha,Mianwali,Kashmir and Potohar region.
Duststorm/thunderstorm-rain was also expected in Multan,DG Khan,Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar between 2 to 5 May with occasional gaps.
Wind-thunderstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles,trees,vehicles and solar panels etc.
Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities (wheat harvesting) keeping in view the weather conditions.
