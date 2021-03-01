Hafeez Sheikh to win Senate elections: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said that Abdul Hafeez Sheikh would win the Senate elections with clear majority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said credit goes to the present government which had issued party ticket to an honest, self made and credible person, Hafeez Sheikh, who always served the country.

He said Election Commission of Pakistan should use modern technology in the upcoming Senate elections .

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party were famous regarding corrupt practices all over the world, adding both the political parties were supporters of the status quo.

He alleged PPP and PML-N had always protected and promoted the land grabbers and mafias in the country.