Hailstorms, heavy downpour damage standing wheat crops in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Owing to the unexpected weather conditions in the region looming threat of destructive hailstorms accompanied by heavy rain and powerful winds, damaged standing wheat crop and fruit orchards.

Residents and farmers alike are deeply concerned about the potential devastation these severe weather conditions could wreak upon the region's wheat crops.

According to the details, hailstorms accompanied by windstorm that have persisted for hours resulted in significant damage to the wheat crop, fears of substantial losses.

This sudden change of adverse weather has also brought about a swift drop in temperatures, prompting residents to hastily retrieve warm clothes and sweaters to ward off the chill.