Open Menu

Hailstorms, Heavy Downpour Damage Standing Wheat Crops In District Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Hailstorms, heavy downpour damage standing wheat crops in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Owing to the unexpected weather conditions in the region looming threat of destructive hailstorms accompanied by heavy rain and powerful winds, damaged standing wheat crop and fruit orchards.

Residents and farmers alike are deeply concerned about the potential devastation these severe weather conditions could wreak upon the region's wheat crops.

According to the details, hailstorms accompanied by windstorm that have persisted for hours resulted in significant damage to the wheat crop, fears of substantial losses.

This sudden change of adverse weather has also brought about a swift drop in temperatures, prompting residents to hastily retrieve warm clothes and sweaters to ward off the chill.

Related Topics

Weather Wheat

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

5 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

5 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

11 hours ago
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

1 day ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

1 day ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

1 day ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 day ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan