Hari Ram of PPPP wins PS-45 seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Hari Ram has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-45 Mirpur Khas-I constituency by securing 33,197 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Zafar Ahmed Kamali of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) who bagged 20,099 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 40.82 per cent in the constituency.