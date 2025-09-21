Haripur police seize over 8 kilograms of drugs and 40 liters of liquor in crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPURP, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) In line with District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Farhan Khan’s vision of a drug-free Haripur, police operations against drug peddlers resulted in the recovery of more than 8 kilograms of Hashish and 40 liters of liquor during a series of actions.

SHO City Police Station, Rizwan Khan, along with a police team, arrested Jibran, son of Khan Afser, resident of Talokar, and recovered 5 kilograms and 370 grams of charas from his possession. In another action, Waheed Akhtar, son of Mushtaq, resident of Mohallah Khajooran Darwaish, was arrested with 40 liters of liquor.

Separate cases have been registered.

Meanwhile, a drug dealer named Naeem alias Muna, resident of Mohallah Eid Gah, Darwaish Road, renounced drug dealing in the presence of SHO TIP Police Station, Shehryar Khan, and local elders. He also submitted a written affidavit pledging to abandon the illegal trade and live an honorable life.

Continuing the anti-drug campaign, SHO Sadar Police Station, Inspector Akhtar Hussain, along with his team, arrested Haseeb Ali, son of Mehboob Elahi, resident of Mohra Mamdo, and recovered 2 kilograms and 931 grams of charas from him. A case has been registered.