Open Menu

Haripur Police Seize Over 8 Kilograms Of Drugs And 40 Liters Of Liquor In Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Haripur police seize over 8 kilograms of drugs and 40 liters of liquor in crackdown

HARIPURP, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) In line with District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Farhan Khan’s vision of a drug-free Haripur, police operations against drug peddlers resulted in the recovery of more than 8 kilograms of Hashish and 40 liters of liquor during a series of actions.

SHO City Police Station, Rizwan Khan, along with a police team, arrested Jibran, son of Khan Afser, resident of Talokar, and recovered 5 kilograms and 370 grams of charas from his possession. In another action, Waheed Akhtar, son of Mushtaq, resident of Mohallah Khajooran Darwaish, was arrested with 40 liters of liquor.

Separate cases have been registered.

Meanwhile, a drug dealer named Naeem alias Muna, resident of Mohallah Eid Gah, Darwaish Road, renounced drug dealing in the presence of SHO TIP Police Station, Shehryar Khan, and local elders. He also submitted a written affidavit pledging to abandon the illegal trade and live an honorable life.

Continuing the anti-drug campaign, SHO Sadar Police Station, Inspector Akhtar Hussain, along with his team, arrested Haseeb Ali, son of Mehboob Elahi, resident of Mohra Mamdo, and recovered 2 kilograms and 931 grams of charas from him. A case has been registered.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified interna ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..

32 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'Th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals a ..

UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships

1 hour ago
 Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental p ..

Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies

2 hours ago
 First National Forum for Medical Education, Traini ..

First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Chall ..

Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

2 hours ago
DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for S ..

RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport

2 hours ago
 'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthe ..

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace

3 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error

3 hours ago
 Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at ..

Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair

4 hours ago
 'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in In ..

'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan