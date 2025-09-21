President Zardari returns after visit to China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday returned to Pakistan after his visit to China.

The President visited Chengdu, Shanghai, Urumqi and Kashgar in China, met Chinese provincial leadership and discussed bilateral ties, CPEC and future corridors.

During the meetings, he also exchanged views on regional peace, development and cooperation and several memorandums of understanding were signed.

President Zardari's visit is a renewal of commitment to Pak-China strategic partnership.