President Zardari Returns After Visit To China
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday returned to Pakistan after his visit to China.
The President visited Chengdu, Shanghai, Urumqi and Kashgar in China, met Chinese provincial leadership and discussed bilateral ties, CPEC and future corridors.
During the meetings, he also exchanged views on regional peace, development and cooperation and several memorandums of understanding were signed.
President Zardari's visit is a renewal of commitment to Pak-China strategic partnership.
