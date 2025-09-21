Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Progress Of Nawaz Sharif IT City

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Meeting reviews progress of Nawaz Sharif IT City

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A review meeting on the ongoing development works at Nawaz Sharif IT City (NSIT) was held under the chairmanship of Imran Amin, CEO of the Central business District (CBD) Punjab.

According to project updates shared during the meeting, the water-bound and sub-base work on the 4.3-kilometer-long and 250-feet-wide main circular road is nearing completion. Asphalting is scheduled to begin by the end of this month. In addition, the main drainage system of NSIT City is 85% complete.

Once the traffic and transport plan is finalized, more than 2,000 vehicles will be accommodated within the city's infrastructure.

CEO Imran Amin stated, “NSIT City is a game-changing project for Pakistan’s technology sector. Its timely completion remains our top priority.”

NSIT City is a flagship government-backed initiative aimed at positioning Lahore as a central hub for Pakistan’s digital future. The project includes an IT District, education City, and Film City, providing cutting-edge infrastructure for technology firms, universities, and the creative industries.

