Meeting Reviews Progress Of Nawaz Sharif IT City
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A review meeting on the ongoing development works at Nawaz Sharif IT City (NSIT) was held under the chairmanship of Imran Amin, CEO of the Central business District (CBD) Punjab.
According to project updates shared during the meeting, the water-bound and sub-base work on the 4.3-kilometer-long and 250-feet-wide main circular road is nearing completion. Asphalting is scheduled to begin by the end of this month. In addition, the main drainage system of NSIT City is 85% complete.
Once the traffic and transport plan is finalized, more than 2,000 vehicles will be accommodated within the city's infrastructure.
CEO Imran Amin stated, “NSIT City is a game-changing project for Pakistan’s technology sector. Its timely completion remains our top priority.”
NSIT City is a flagship government-backed initiative aimed at positioning Lahore as a central hub for Pakistan’s digital future. The project includes an IT District, education City, and Film City, providing cutting-edge infrastructure for technology firms, universities, and the creative industries.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..
UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships
Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies
First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..
Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026
DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024
RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport
'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace
UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error
Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair
'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Haripur police seize over 8 kilograms of drugs and 40 liters of liquor in crackdown3 minutes ago
-
28 villages, 82,952 people affected by floods in Lahore district3 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews progress of Nawaz Sharif IT City3 minutes ago
-
President Zardari returns after visit to China3 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation retrieves Auqaf land in Abbottabad13 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik Hussain’s Italy visit boosts bilateral ties, diaspora support13 minutes ago
-
APHC leader expresses grief over demise of elderly Kashmir freedom struggle leader Prof. Ghani Bhat13 minutes ago
-
SP City Kohat Kamal Hussain Turi promoted to Grade 1823 minutes ago
-
Man carrying grenade dies of its blast23 minutes ago
-
Three transgenders killed near super highway, Karachi23 minutes ago
-
Peace is humanity’s greatest duty : CM33 minutes ago
-
Father, son among three drown while cleaning manhole in Karachi33 minutes ago